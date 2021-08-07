Bfsg LLC Sells 867 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 63,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 357.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 268,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

