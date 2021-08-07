Bfsg LLC Purchases 6,518 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

