Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

