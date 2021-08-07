Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Critical Contrast

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Grey and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 0 0 0 N/A Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 4 0 2.80

Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus target price of $64.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.73 billion 2.26 -$25.50 million $2.88 20.90

Berkshire Grey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altra Industrial Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion 8.07% 11.14% 5.29%

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Berkshire Grey on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

