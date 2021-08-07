Benoit Dageville Sells 36,619 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.
- On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.
Snowflake stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.21.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
