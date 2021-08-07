Benoit Dageville Sells 36,619 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

Snowflake stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

