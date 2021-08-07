Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.68 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 132,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Belden will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.