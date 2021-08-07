Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRFY. raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,991. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.