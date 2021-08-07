Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 56,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,289. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

