Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 56,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,289. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
