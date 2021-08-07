Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Reaches $59.72 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $59.72 million and $26.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004540 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,189,400 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

