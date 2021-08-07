Beach Point Capital Management LP Sells 21,099 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lessened its stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EJFAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of EJFAU traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.92. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

