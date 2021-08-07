Beach Point Capital Management LP Purchases 478,550 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,550 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for approximately 7.8% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $47,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCR. Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

