BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 1,489,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,329. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

