Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €82.12 ($96.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

