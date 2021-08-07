Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €135.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.36 ($116.89).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €82.12 ($96.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

