Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

BMW stock opened at €82.12 ($96.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €88.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

