Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

TSE BHC opened at C$33.46 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$19.88 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The company has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.43.

In other news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total value of C$463,070.58.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

