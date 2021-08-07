Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L Brands, Inc. operates as a retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories primarily in the United States. Its brand includes Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel. The company sells its product through franchise, license, wholesale partners, websites, catalogue, and other channels. L Brands Inc., formerly known as Limited Brands Inc., is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,597. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

