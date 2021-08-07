Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

BASFY stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

