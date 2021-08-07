Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$56.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABX. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.96.

ABX stock opened at C$26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$46.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

