Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $71.71, but opened at $76.00. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

