Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

BBDC stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.