Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 199,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.