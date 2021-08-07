Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.95 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

