Barclays Trims Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price to $12.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.

ZNGA stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,520,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,340,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

