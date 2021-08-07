Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

