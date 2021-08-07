Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

