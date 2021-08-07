Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

