Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
