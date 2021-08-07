Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 139,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.2% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

