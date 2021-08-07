Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 3,961,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,660. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

