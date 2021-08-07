Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Sells $1,254,900,134.40 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BKR stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -706.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.