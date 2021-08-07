Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 217,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,510. The company has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.1% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

