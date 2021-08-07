Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $987.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 116,734 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

