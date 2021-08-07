Baader Bank Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.46 ($88.77).

Aurubis stock opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

