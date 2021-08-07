B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.