B. Riley Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $27.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80. First Busey has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

