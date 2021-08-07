B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $117,158.94 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 164,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 114.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.