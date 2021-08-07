Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 17,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 268,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZZUF)

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.