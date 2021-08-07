Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYLA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 899.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.