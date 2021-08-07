Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.