Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.58. 959,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,271.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.