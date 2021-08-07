Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.59. 459,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,057. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

