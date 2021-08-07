Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

ACLS stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. 434,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,555. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

