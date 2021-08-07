AXA’s (AXAHY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

