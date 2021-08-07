Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 267,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

