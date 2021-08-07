Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.59. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

