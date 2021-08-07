Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $42.67. 267,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.