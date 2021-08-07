Avista Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.423 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Avista has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

