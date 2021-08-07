Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 995.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,114 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $795,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $2,581,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $828,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

