Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. 1,491,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

