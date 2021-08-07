AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given Hold Rating at Colliers Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

AVB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.92. 299,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,797. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,060 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

